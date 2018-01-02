York Mayor names Interim Chief of Police

YORK, Pa (WHTM) – In one of his first acts as York’s new mayor, Michael Helfrich has promoted Captain Troy Bankert to the interim chief of police position.

The move comes after Chief Wes Kahley retired at the end of 2017.

Bankert, a native of York City, has been on the police force for 19 years.

“I would like to thank Mayor Helfrich and the people of York for entrusting me with the responsibility to lead the men and women of the York City Police Department,” said Interim Chief Bankert in a news release. “I am humbled and honored to be appointed as interim chief of police of the city that I’ve had the opportunity to serve for 19 years. My goals as interim chief include building deeper and more meaningful relationships in our neighborhoods and executing the highest level of customer service and professionalism throughout the department.”

Bankert has worked his way through the ranks of the department, serving as patrol officer, evidence investigator, arson investigator, field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant and most recently as captain.