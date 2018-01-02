Trio steals $9,000 from Pharmacy

AKRON, Pa (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for three people who broke into a pharmacy and stole $9,000 worth of prescription drugs.

Police in Akron say the three smashed out the front glass door at Royer Pharmacy on South 7th Street early Tuesday morning.

They were in the store for about one minute and left through the back door.

Police say most of the drugs taken were Oxycodone and Oxycontin.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man, approximately 5’2″ – 5’4″ tall, wearing a dark colored North Face Jacket and dark colored sweatpants with the word GAP on the left pant leg. The second suspect is described as a stocky white man, approximately 5’6″ – 5’8″ tall, wearing a dark colored North Face Jacket, gray sweat pants and sneakers with white laces and soles. Police are unsure of the gender of the third suspect, but said that person has a thin build and is 4’10” to 5′ tall.

Police say the suspects were in a sedan, but the don’t know the make or color of the car.

Anyone with any information should contact the Akron Borough Police Department at 717-859-6600.