Shot fired inside Lancaster restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – A fight early New Year’s morning at a Lancaster Restaurant ended when an employee fired a shot.

Lancaster Police said they were conducting a proactive check at Catalina’s on Orange when they were told there was a fight inside and that shots had been fired.

Police said an employee inside told them that during a fight a customer picked up a table and acted as if he was going to swing it as a weapon. That’s when the employee, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, pulled out his gun and fired a single shot inside the restaurant.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.