Rep. Bill Shuster won’t seek re-election

WASHINGTON, DC (WHTM) – Representative Bill Shuster, who represents Pennsylvania’s 9th district, will not seek re-election.

“As I look forward to the future, I have had a lot to contemplate as to how to best serve my constituents and the American people over the next year,” Shuster said in a statement. “With much deliberation, consultation with my family, and prayer over the last several weeks, I have decided not to seek election for a 10th term. It was a difficult decision because of my love of this Nation and the people I serve. Rather than focusing on a re-election campaign, I thought it wiser to spend my last year as Chairman focusing 100% on working with President Trump and my Republican and Democratic colleagues in both Chambers to pass a much needed infrastructure bill to rebuild America.”

Shuster has served as the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee since 2012.

Shuster has represented the 9th district, which includes Franklin County, since 2001. He won the seat in a special election after his father, Bud Shuster, retired as a congressman.

Shuster faced a tough republican primary in 2016, beating opponent Art Halvorson by a little more than 1200 votes, despite significantly outspending his challenger.