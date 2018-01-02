Pedestrian hit by tractor trailer near Camp Hill Shopping Center

By Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM) – A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a tractor trailer at the intersection of PA-581 and US 11/15 Southbound, near the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Cumberland County, at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers say the driver of the tractor trailer did not stop, but police stopped the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of Lisburn Road and US 15. It is not clear if the driver is in custody or facing any charges.

The condition of the pedestrian is not known.

The ramp from 581 onto Southbound 11/15 was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

 

