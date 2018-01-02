Husband of freed York County Taliban hostage arrested on assault charges

By Published:
This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. The American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released in October 2017 after years of being held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban. The two were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and have been held by the Haqqani network. The couple had three children while in captivity. (Coleman family via AP)

OTTOWA, Canada (WHTM) – According to several news outlets in Canada, a man freed by the Taliban last year has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Joshua Boyle is the husband of former York County resident Caitlan Coleman. The couple and their three children were held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan for five years after being captured during what they called a hiking vacation.

According to CTV News, Boyle is facing multiple charges in Canada, including eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of unlawful confinement

A court order has placed a ban on publishing any information that could identify victims or witnesses.

The alleged incidents are said to have occured between October 14 and December 30.

The family returned to Ottowa, Canada on October 13 after being rescued from the Taliban.

Boyle’s lawyer Eric Granger told CTV News, “This is an individual obviously we all know has been through a lot, is an individual otherwise who hasn’t been in trouble before, and he’s presumed innocent of these charges.”

Boyle is still in custody. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

 

