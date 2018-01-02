Group braves the cold to help feed the homeless

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —  Fighting the cold with hot meals, that what charity group aims to do every Monday night.

Food Not Bombs offers a free, hot meal every Monday night on Second and Market Street.

“We were surprised that we had people here, and they said it was the only meal they had today,” said volunteer Jackie Wilson.

Food Not Bombs is an international organization. The Harrisburg chapter is all volunteers, and relies on donated food to cook the meals.

“I think it helps them to know that somebody cares once a week, and it’s not very much but at least it’s one time a week,” said volunteer Bob.

For more information on Food Not Bombs or how to donate to them click here. 

