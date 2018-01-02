Grand Jury: PA State Police should not investigate shootings by troopers

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A grand jury says Pennsylvania State Police should stop investigating shootings by its own troopers to ensure the probes are transparent and “free from potential bias or conflicts of interest.”

The grand jury’s report was released Tuesday. A prosecutor sought the grand jury after state police, citing longtime policy, refused to allow county detectives to take the lead on a probe of a fatal shooting by troopers near Easton.

The panel says state police brass “have a somewhat arrogant opinion” of PSP’s “superiority” over other law enforcement agencies, contributing to the agency’s insistence on handling trooper shooting probes internally. The grand jury says state police shootings should instead be investigated by outside law enforcement.

State police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says the agency remains confident in its procedures but will review the grand jury’s report.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)