The Employer Spotlight section is presented by Signature Staffing. Signature Staffing seeks to develop long-standing relationships that address current needs and anticipate future needs. Our commitment to providing customized service along with quality personnel is our signature. Our focused and personalized approach has produced award winning services that drive organizations into the 21st century. Click here to view tips from Signature Staffing.

This month’s featured employer is UPMC Pinnacle. Learn more about the benefits of working for UPMC Pinnacle and view some of their open positions below.

UPMC Pinnacle

UPMC Pinnacle is a nationally recognized leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services in central Pennsylvania and surrounding rural communities. Its more than 2,900 physicians and allied health professionals and approximately 11,000 employees serve a 10-county area at outpatient facilities and eight acute care hospitals with 1,360 licensed beds: UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic, UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg, UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, UPMC Pinnacle Memorial, UPMC Pinnacle Hanover, and UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. The not-for-profit system anticipates caring for more than 1.2 million area residents in FY 2018. For more information, visit http://www.UPMCPinnacle.com

Highlighted Listings for January!

VARIOUS SHIFTS – FULL TIME/PART TIME

By submitting your application to this posting you will be considered for all Medical Assistant opportunities in our organization based on your preferences and our availability. If you have a preferred location, please include the information in your cover letter.

Medical Assistants can work in a variety of settings to include:

Primary Care

Surgical Services

Specialty Care (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Endocrinology)

OBGYN

Internal Medicine

Pediatric

There are many benefits in becoming an employee at PinnacleHealth:

Credentialed Medical Assistant program to include Certification

Collaborative work environment

Competitive wages and benefits

Job Summary:

Clinical Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Prep exam rooms

Vital Signs

Assist practitioner with examination

Administering treatments

Performing EKG’s

Performing lab testing

Non-Clinical Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Answering phones

Scheduling Appointments

Check In/Out

Provide test results to patient per providers orders

Minimum Requirements:

High School Graduate or Equivalent

Completed an approved course as a Medical Assistant

Have current CPR (training provided)

Must pass the Pinnacle Health System Medical Assistant test with a 80% or higher

Must complete the Credentialed MA process within a year of employment

CONTACT

Website: UPMCPinnacle.com/Careers

