$120,000 lotto prize won in York County

YORK, Pa (WHTM) – Someone who bought a Treasure Hunt lottery ticket in Etters, York County will start the New Year with some extra money in the bank. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a winning ticket for the drawing on December 29, worth $120,000, was sold at Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet.

The winning numbers were 07-21-22-25-28.

The winner has not yet come forward. The PA Lottery advises anyone with a winning ticket to immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146, and file a claim at their nearest Lottery office.

Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, it paid out more than $82.8 million in prizes to winners in York County during the 2016-17 fiscal year.