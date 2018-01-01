Perry County man who runs animal rescue recovering in hospital after fall

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Jeff Current opened the Perry County Animal Rescue in 2009 with his wife Paula. On December 27, Current, who is self employed,

fell off a ladder while he was doing repair work on a home. His wife says he fell nearly 10 feet, on to a concrete slab. “The owner of the

home found him unresponsive, said Current, “He was rushed to Penn State Hershey.”

Current says that doctors told her that Jeff is improving but they are not optimistic about a full recovery. “They said he suffered brain trauma and he is making progress, said Current, “But they also told us that he will not be the person that we knew.” Current says that medical bills are growing and she is not sure how the rescue will remain open. “I didn’t realize how much he did with the rescue,” Current, “He does all of the maintenance and does a lot of work with the animals.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical and rescue expenses. For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/zu4a2-dads-medical-expenses