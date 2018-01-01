People bundle up to ring in 2018 for York’s New Year’s Eve celebration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – People bundled up to ring in 2018 and see the white rose fall in Continental Square for York’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I like everything, but my most favorite part is the balloons and the dancing floor so I can dance around,” six-year-old Freda Trunnell said.

Trunnell braved the cold to come to the Kid’s Countdown at Central Market in York.

“It’s kind of wintery. It’s a little bit snowy, and it’s a little bit cold,” Trunnell said.

“It’s really, really cold,” eight-year-old Joella Dearborn said.

The cold didn’t hundreds of kids from dancing, getting their face painted and enjoying the warmth inside.

“When I saw all this cool stuff, it just blew my mind away,” Trunnell said.

“The stilts and the hat, probably nine feet,” Nina Amaya said.

Amaya “the Giant” entertained kids with her male counterpart on stilts.

“If they come upon me and I move, and I haven’t been moving and they think I’m part of the architecture, they’re shocked,” Amaya said. “Most people smile, and I’d say maybe one out of a hundred is terrified.”

The cold weather terrified organizers for the outdoor event and caused them to get three warming stations. People huddled up to them Sunday night. The cold also caused the White Rose Figure Skating Club’s performance to be rescheduled to First Friday.

“We are scaling back some of our decorations. No confetti cannons this year. We don’t want the public works crew out there anymore than they absolutely have to. They have to clean up the fireworks. I didn’t want to add to anything else. We’re hoping that people just come downtown, have a good time, be smart, bundle up, dress in layers,” said Mary Yeaple, coordinator for York City special events.

“Happy New Year, and have a great day,” Trunnell said.

The turnout for this year’s celebration was definitely down, but that’s what organizers expected with temperatures in the single digits.