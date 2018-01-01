Arctic river plunge raises money for homeless pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The 21st annual Penguin Plunge took place at City Island on Monday.

Several hundred people gathered to dunk themselves into the icy Susquehanna River to raise money for homeless pets at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

Harrisburg River Rescue had to cut out chunks of ice with chainsaws to make space for participants to jump in.

Chief Frank Egresitz said freezing conditions kept the water’s temperature about 30 degrees colder than prime hypothermia conditions.

Harrisburg River Rescue, EMS and police were on scene to monitor the event.

If you would like to donate to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area visit their website: www.humanesocietyhbg.org/