MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A skier has died after being found unresponsive on a slope at Whitetail Resort Sunday morning.

The middle aged man was found unresponsive around 10 a.m. Whitetail Ski Patrol was notified and responded to the incident, administering CPR to the skier.

He was transported off the mountain to local EMS. The skier was later pronounced dead.

An investigation of the incident is underway.