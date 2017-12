HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One ice cream stand is packing in customers despite the cold weather.

Business is picking up at Urban Churn, located inside the Broad Street Market, because of a special flavor: Sauerkraut.

The special flavor will help ring in the new year.

It is available until January 6.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.