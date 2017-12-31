Report: 2 protesters in western Iran killed at night rally

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A wave of spontaneous protests over Iran's weak economy swept into Tehran on Saturday, with college students and others chanting against the government just hours after hard-liners held their own rally in support of the Islamic Republic's clerical establishment. (AP Photo)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – A semi-official news agency in Iran has quoted a government official as saying two protesters were killed at a rally overnight.

The Mehr news agency reported Sunday that the two protesters were killed in Doroud, in Iran’s Lorestan province.

Mehr quoted Habibollah Khojastepour, the security deputy of Lorestan’s governor, as saying an illegal gathering in Doroud took place on Saturday night and ignited clashes.

He said “two of our dear Doroudi citizens were killed,” without elaborating on the cause of death.

Protests in Iran began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues. The protests have expanded to cities across the Islamic Republic in the days since.

Dozens have been arrested since the protests began.

