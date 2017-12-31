Man arrested after fatal Kansas police shooting

By Published:
This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly 'swatting' call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles police say they’ve arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

Police in Los Angeles and Wichita, Kansas, confirmed in statements emailed Saturday the arrest of 25-year-old Tyler Barriss. Police did not provide any additional information on charges.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the man who was killed Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. Relatives identified him as 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

Police on Friday blamed a “prankster” who called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at the victim’s address. A SWAT team responded.

Barriss was convicted in 2016 on two counts of making a false bomb report to a TV station in California.

