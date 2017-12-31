Harrisburg police seek suspect in fatal shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting in Harrisburg, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Brookwood Street around 1:30 a.m., where they found 26 year-old Keynen Guider in the driver’s seat of a parked car with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to Harrisburg Hospital and pronounced dead.

A second gunshot victim was also found on the porch of a home near the car, according to police.

They say the second victim was in the car with Guider when it was fired upon.

He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and is expected to recover, according to a police report.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit information through Crime Watch.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.