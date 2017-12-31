Deputies “down” after being called to suburban Denver scene

DENVER (AP) – Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

No information was given on whether anyone else was injured.

