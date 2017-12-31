Deputies “down” after being called to suburban Denver scene

The Associated Press Published:

DENVER (AP) – Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and “multiple” deputies were injured.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

No information was given on whether anyone else was injured.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s