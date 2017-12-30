York to add warming stations for New Year’s Eve celebration

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Changes are coming to York’s New Year’s Eve celebration due to the anticipated frigid weather.

The city will have three warming stations at Continental Square for the outdoor festivities.

Also, White Rose Figure Skating Club’s performance is rescheduled to First Friday on January 5th.

Organizers have some advice for those who plan to attend.

“Please dress warmly. Dress in layers. Bundle up. Just make sure everything is covered. Come on in. Come on down. Have a great time, but please be safe, and bundle up and prepare for weather,” said Mary Yeaple, York City special events coordinator.

You can take your kids to an indoor event earlier in the day.

“Our indoor Kids Countdown here at Central Market will go on as planned from 5 to 8 p.m.,” Yeaple said. “We’re opening the doors at 5 p.m., an hour earlier this year.”

The events are free of charge. For more information, click here.