State Department releases emails from Clinton aide

The Associated Press Published:
Hillary Clinton
In this April 6, 2017, photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, the Justice Department said Monday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The State Department has released emails from Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, that were found by the FBI on her husband’s laptop.

Some of the emails found on former Rep. Anthony Weiner’s laptop were marked classified. It was unclear whether they were deemed classified at the time they were sent or when the State Department was preparing them for release.

The emails were released in response to a lawsuit filed by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch.

The State Department said it reviews the content of records requested through the Freedom of Information Act to determine whether any information is sensitive or classified. It said some of the documents released Friday have “classified information that has been redacted.”

The FBI found the emails while investigating Weiner.

