Some Alabama voters opted for Mickey Mouse in bitter US Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Mickey Mouse. Luther Strange. Somebody Else.

Those were some of names that got write-in votes in the Alabama Senate election as voters suggested their own alternatives to Sen.-elect Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore.

More than 22,000 voters opted for write-in candidates in the Dec. 12 election, sometimes showing their humor and frustration along the way.

State election officials did not tally statewide numbers on write-in candidate. But information submitted by counties showed that outgoing U.S. Sen. Luther Strange got the most write-in votes in a majority of counties.

Other write-in votes went to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to Leigh Corfman, one of the women who raised sexual misconduct allegations against Moore. “Somebody Else” also garnered votes.

