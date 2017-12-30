Putin voices hope for cooperation with US in letter to Trump

The Associated Press Published:
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a toast during an award ceremony in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, for Russian Armed Forces service personnel who took part in the anti-terrorist operation in Syria. Putin said at Thursday's award ceremony that Wednesday's explosion at a supermarket in the country's second-largest city was a terrorist attack. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) – In a New Year telegram to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says a constructive dialogue between the two nations is essential for global stability.

The Kremlin said Saturday that Putin emphasized in his Seasons Greetings to Trump that Russia and the U.S. could develop a “pragmatic cooperation aimed at long-term perspective” on the basis of “equality and mutual respect.”

Putin noted that “the development a constructive Russian-U.S. dialogue is particularly important for strengthening strategic stability in the world and finding the optimal answers to global threats and challenges.”

Ties between Moscow and Washington sank to a post-Cold War low following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the allegations of its meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s