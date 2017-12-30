Police seek suspect who allegedly robbed same store twice

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for information in connection to two thefts in Lancaster County.

Police say that a man about 20 years old entered Good’s Store on the 300 block of West 4th Street on December 22 and stole a Leatherman Tool.

He got away in a silver Chevrolet Suburban, according to police.

Police say that he returned to the same store Friday and stole a black knit hat and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster State Police at 717-299-7650.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.