Police: man charged after threatening to light woman on fire

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – One man faces charges of terroristic threats after he allegedly threatened to light a woman on fire, according to police.

Lititz Borough Police were called to a home on the first block of West Maple Street around 2 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found 63 year-old Haywood Walker outside of the house, according to police.

Police documents show that witnesses report seeing him grab lighter fluid and chase after a woman, saying he was going to burn her.

The two are blood relatives, according to police.

Walker was charged and released on $10,000 bail.

A hearing is set to take place in January.

