PennDOT reduces speed limits on major highways to 45 mph

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on several major roadways.

PennDOT encourages motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstant 78 in Lebanon County

Interstate 83 in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties

Interstate 283 in Dauhpin County

PA 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties

US 22.322 in Dauphin County and Perry counties

PA 581 in Cumberland County

US 11 in Franklin and Cumberland counties

US 15 in Adams, York and Cumberland counties

US 11/15 in Cumberland and Perry Counties

US 30 in York and Lancaster counties

US 222 in Lancaster County, from US 30 to Berks County line

Although PennDOT has crews treating roadways around the clock, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms. However, if people must travel, they can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 680 traffic cameras. 511PA is also availble by calling 5-1-1, and regional twitters alerts are available on the 511PA website.

PennDOT also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. For their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

In addition, PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.