Washington offense shows life, cuts Penn State lead to 14-7

1ST QUARTER:

Penn State took the opening kick with Miles Sanders instead of Saquon Barkley. Barkley scheduled for a lighter role in the Fiesta Bowl. Most believe this is his last college game. On the opening drive Trace McSorley found DaeSean Hamilton deep for a 48 yard catch and run to take a 7-0 lead on Washington.

Late in the first quarter the Penn State offense struck again. Washington was kept off balance by a well called drive by new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Saquon Barkley capped off an 11 play 64 yard drive on a 2 yard drive to give Penn State a 14-0 lead.

2nd QUARTER:

At the end of the 1st quarter Washington turned to the bag of tricks. A double pass set the Huskies up in the redzone. Quarterback Jake Browning was able to score on quarterback sneak from the one yard line to cut the Penn State lead to 14-7.