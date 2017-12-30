Penn State hangs on to beat Washington 35-28 in Fiesta Bowl

By Published:
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against Washington during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington 35-28 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Penn State (11-2), No. 9 in the final College Football Rankings, had its way with Washington’s vaunted defense early, building a 28-7 lead by the second quarter. Washington (10-3) woke up from an offensive slumber with two touchdowns and pulled to 35-28 on Myles Gaskins’ 69-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies, No. 11 CFP, allowed Penn State to work the clock to under a minute on the next drive and gave up a season-high 545 total yards.

Washington had a shot with a desperation play, but Dante Pettis passed up a chance to step out of bounds to set up another play, and threw a final lateral that was intercepted.

Washington had the nation’s top run defense during the regular season, allowing 92 yards per game, but Barkley matched that on one run in the second quarter. Barkley had 137 of the Nittany Lions’ 203 yards rushing. Penn State also was 13 for 17 on third downs, including touchdown passes by McSorley and three conversions on its final clock-draining drive.

