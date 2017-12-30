North Korea says won’t give up nukes if US continues ‘blackmail’

FILE - In this undated file photo distributed on Sept. 16, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, celebrates what was said to be the test launch of an intermediate range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea says it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the United States and its allies continue their “blackmail and war drills” at its doorstep. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea says it will never give up its nuclear weapons as long as the United States and its allies continue their “blackmail and war drills” at its doorstep.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency took the oft-repeated stance on Saturday as it reviewed the country’s major nuclear weapons and missile tests this year.

The North conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three different intercontinental ballistic missiles into the sea in July and November, raising fears that it is closer than ever to gaining a nuclear arsenal that could viably target the United States.

KCNA said North’s “entity as an invincible power can neither be undermined nor be stamped out.”

