Multivehicle crash closes stretch of Schuylkill Expressway

GLADWYNE, Pa. (AP) – A crash involving more than a dozen cars has closed down a stretch of a major highway in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Montgomery County. Several injuries were reported, but further details were not immediately available.

Roughly 15 cars were involved in the crash, which forced the roadway to be shut down in both directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A steady light snow was falling at the time and road conditions were slick in some areas.

