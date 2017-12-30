Morning Snow, Evening Wind Chills

This fast moving clipper system began its trek through the Midstate overnight, you should be waking to a nice coating-3″ this morning if you plan on sleeping in. Otherwise, early morning risers will continue to see the steady light snowfall until around 9AM.

Snow will lay right away on the cold ground and road surfaces, since temperatures are in the teens this morning, and low 20s this afternoon.

Then, the winds will pick up for the afternoon and scattered flurries and snow squalls are possible. We will have to watch for any snow squall development, so please stay with us for more updates tomorrow if you have travel plans. The grand total for snowfall will likely be a coating to 2 inches, with higher amounts possible due to remaining squalls for those areas that see them.

Temperatures will continue to stay cold through the first week of 2018. New Year’s Eve festivities will be extremely cold outside, so if you do plan on watching any of the many infamous drops in the Midstate, take caution and stay warm!

-Meteorologist Ann Rodden & Dan Tomaso