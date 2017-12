LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is facing charges, after police say he threatened to light a woman on fire.

Police say Haywood Walker, 63, was seen with lighter fluid, chasing after a woman on the first block of West Maple Street in Lititz on Friday afternoon.

Police say Walker and the victim are related.

Walker was released on $10,000 bond. A hearing is set for January.