Improving community, economic development, policing among York Mayor-elect’s priorities

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of York will have a new mayor sworn in next Tuesday, January 2nd. Mayor-elect Michael Helfrich says he has three main priorities for the city and will do some things differently.

Helfrich has overseen meetings in City Hall as president of the York City Council, and he’ll be in here in a different capacity beginning next week.

“I’m very excited to be mayor next week,” Helfrich said. “The folks of York City voted for change.”

Helfrich is that change and has big plans and goals for the city.

“Number one is to make sure that our neighborhoods get all the services that are needed to make sure that families have a healthy environment and really have the things they need to be successful,” Helfrich said.

That includes more job and life training, as well as social services.

“The economic development side, that’s number two,” Helfrich said. “My vision for York City is we go back to the city that creates wealth. We need to get businesses coming into York and reduce taxes.”

Helfrich says he doesn’t want the city to overspend, even if it has a surplus. His third priority is to reduce crime.

“We are going to get out there week one and start improving, strengthening the relationships between the people in the city and our police officers,” Helfrich said. “We have a goal of 100 block captains within the first year.”

Helfrich wants to change some schedules to have more officers on the streets during high-crime hours. He promises to be accessible as mayor and says he’ll attend York City Council meetings.

“My focus is going to be on the neighborhoods, on the families, and you’re going to see a lot more of me out in the neighborhoods. That’s how we build relationships. I can’t know what we need to do unless I am hanging out with the people,” Helfrich said.

Some other goals include improving cleanliness in neighborhoods and making the city safer so residents feel comfortable walking around.

“I’m here to not only lead this team but to lead York City into a new place, a place where we’re really working every day to make the lives of families here in York better,’ Helfrich said.

York County District Attorney-Elect Dave Sunday isn’t sure yet if he’ll look into Helfrich’s former felony convictions. Helfrich has two felony drug convictions from 1991. Six residents have filed a complaint asking a judge to keep Helfrich from being sworn in Tuesday. They say the convictions make him ineligible to hold that office. A York County judge previously ruled those crimes did not prohibit Helfrich from serving as city councilman.

Helfrich will be sworn in January 2, at 11:45 a.m., in front of York City Hall at 101 South George Street.

Helfrich lost the Democratic primary to Mayor Kim Bracey but had enough write-in votes to appear on the Republican ballot in November’s General Election. He defeated her by just 125 votes.