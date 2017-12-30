Five tips to achieve your New Year’s fitness goals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Midstate will ring in 2018 and with that comes New Year’s Resolutions. Personal trainers at LA Fitness in Manchester Township, York County have five tips to help you achieve your goals.

“My fitness resolutions are to gain a little bit of muscle mass in my legs and in my glutes,” Paige Lauer said. “I want to tone up my arms and my back a little bit and trying to fix the proportions that I have now.”

Paige Lauer knows what her New Year’s fitness resolutions are. She’s getting a head start with her trainer Isaiah Colmore.

“I think the first tip is obviously get signed up at a gym. Getting started is the hardest part,” Colmore said.

The second tip is to find a consistent routine. Try to make it to the gym at least three times a week.

“The third tip is I always recommend finding a buddy,” Colmore said. “Find someone to do it with. Working out is not supposed to be the most fun thing in the world. If it was, everyone would do it, and every gym would be packed every day.”

The fourth tip is to learn your limits so you don’t hurt yourself. The fifth tip is to have fun.

“Some women are afraid to lift weights because they think they’ll get bulky,” Colmore said. “That’s not true. You need to both cardio and weights.”

Colmore says you burn 50 extra calories a day for each extra pound of muscle you have. He adds eating right, including having five to six meals a day, is key.

“A lot of people try the whole crash diet thing. It’s a lifestyle change. You have to continue to progress. You can’t say for six months, I’m going to stay away from this and then go eat a bag of chips every day for five weeks. It’s going to come back,” Colmore said.

Paige Lauer has a tip for you as you begin your New Year’s resolution.

“No matter what level you’re at, it’s always good to start and get going. Any progress is good progress,” Lauer said.

Another tip is to mix up your workouts so your body continues to respond to them.