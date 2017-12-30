Additional scattered snow showers and squalls this afternoon/evening

A fast moving clipper system left behind a fluffy, powdery, and quickly accumulating snowfall. The average reports we are receiving show 2 to 3 inches of snow across the region, with locally higher amounts up to 4 or 5 inches. These high totals happened because of how cold the atmosphere is above us. We were able to squeeze out a lot more snow than normal from just a little bit of liquid water with this storm system.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening we will have to watch for additional flurries and possible snow squalls. The best chance for seeing snow squalls will be for areas north and northwest of the Midstate. Squalls can quickly reduce visibility as you are driving because of how fast the snow comes down and the strong winds. We will keep you posted throughout the day about any possible areas to watch out for.

Temperatures will continue to stay cold through the first week of 2018. New Year’s Eve festivities will be extremely cold outside, so if you do plan on watching any of the many infamous drops in the Midstate, take caution and stay warm!

The rest of next week remains cold with highs below 32º. There may be a few more opportunities for snow showers too by the end of the week as the cold air stays locked in place.