New Cumberland Mayor prepares to leave office after 20 years

NEW CUMBERLAND, PA (WHTM) — After 20 years as Mayor, Dorothy “DJ” Landis is ready to pass the torch.

On Friday, dozens of friends, colleagues and long-time supporters gathered for a celebration of Landis’ career in public service, which also included ten years as a member of Borough Council before becoming Mayor.

“I think I’ll miss the interaction with the government on a day-to-day basis,” said Landis, 81. “I’ll be tuned in, and I’m still going to be busy in New Cumberland. I’ll be doing the Memorial Day Parade, for example.”

Landis says one of her proudest accomplishments as Mayor was expanding the size of the local police force.

“We went from 7 to 9 officers, which we needed for a long time,” said Landis. “The community really needed more police, and we have been blessed with some terrific officers and leadership throughout the years.”

Landis, who regularly won elections as a cross-filed candidate on both the Republican and Democratic ballots, will remain Mayor until the end of the year. At that time, she will be replaced by Mayor-Elect Doug Morrow, a Republican.

Rep. Sheryl Delozier presented Landis with an official Citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, recognizing her service.