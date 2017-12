First Night Carlisle is family friendly alcohol-free event that provides a fun and varied assortment of top-notch entertainment from local to national acts scattered through the various beautiful buildings of Downtown Carlisle.

We’re joined by organizer Thom O’Neil and Magician Doc Dixon who will tell us more about the event.

Below, you can see Doc put on some magic for Amy as a preview for what folks can expect at First Night Carlisle!