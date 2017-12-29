Dauphin Country HOPE Program: Fighting the Opioid Crisis

To combat the opioid and addiction crisis, Dauphin County partnered with Penn State Harrisburg to develop a “one-stop shop” online resource to connect those struggling with addiction to support services.

Sadly, there is still a stigma surrounding addiction. This online resource serves as a convenient and confidential way to get help – whether you’re seeking treatment for the first time, are in recovery, or want to assist a loved one with getting help.

We’ll learn more from Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III and Michael Behney, Director at the Institute of State and Regional Affairs at Penn State Harrisburg about the program.