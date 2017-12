HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person who robbed a convenience store in Susquehanna Township on Christmas Eve.

Township police on Thursday released surveillance photos from the Uni-Mart at 4361 North Front Street. They said the robber used a pistol and took a small amount of cash from the register around 9:45 p.m.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call Detective Brown at 717-857-5152 or email 106@susquehannatwp.com.