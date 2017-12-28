State police arrest 243 for DUI over Christmas weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police troopers arrested 243 people for driving under the influence during the three-day Christmas holiday.

State police said the arrests from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 is a decrease from 314 arrests made during the 2016 Christmas holiday driving period, which spanned four days.

Troopers were looking for impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

State troopers also investigated 529 crashes over the holiday weekend. Sixty crashes involved alcohol, 102 people were injured, and five people were killed. Alcohol was a factor in one of the fatal crashes.

Troopers also issued 1,261 speeding citations, 145 seatbelt citations, and 26 child safety seat citations.