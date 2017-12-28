State Museum of PA: “Noon Year’s Celebration!”

The State Museum of Pennsylvania, adjacent to the State Capitol in Harrisburg, offers expansive collections interpreting Pennsylvania’s fascinating heritage. The State Museum demonstrates that Pennsylvania’s story is America’s story.

“We want to encourage families with you children to come to the annual “Noon” Year’s Celebration. It’s a popular, family-friendly way for younger museum visitors their families to ring in the New Year,” tells Beth Hager, museum Director.

Admission is $7 for adults (ages 12-64), $6 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), and $5 for children (ages 1-11). Learn more online or check out the video above!