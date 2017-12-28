Skeletal remains found in Lower Windsor

WINDSOR, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are working to identify skeletal remains that were found by a hunter Thursday morning in Lower Windsor Township.

The remains were found in a wooded area in the 400 block of Salem Church Road.

It is unknown how the person died. York County Coroner Pam Gay said the remains had been in the wooded areas for some time, possibly months or years.

The coroner’s office is working with a forensic specialist to make a positive identification.

Lower Windsor police and York County detectives are involved in the investigation.