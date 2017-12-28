Red Lion uses eminent domain to dismiss trespassing lawsuit

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — After a heated back and forth between council members and residents, the Red Lion Borough Council voted to use eminent domain to take possession of someone else’s property.

The ordinance passed 4-2. The vote comes after the Borough was found guilty of trespassing. Scott Thompson and his wife, Sandra Graham, sued the borough for trespassing after the borough built a parking lot against one of their properties.

“They even plead guilty to trespassing and in doing so, they have to un-trespass themselves,” said Thompson. Earlier this year, a judge ruled in Thompson and Graham’s favor, a hearing for relief was scheduled for January 17th.

By voting in favor of the eminent domain ordinance, borough council takes possession of the property, dismissing the relief hearing.

“I’m just very upset, this is something that does not need to be done. It’s being done because they can do it,” said Nevin Horned, a Red Lion Council Member who voted against the ordinance.

By using eminent domain, the borough is liable for any future damages and the borough will have to pay Thompson and Graham for the property.

“My wife and I have this situation to deal with, but it’s a bigger case than that. This has to do with the citizens of this town. This is a bullying thing, this is bullying at its highest degree,” said Thompson.