Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots reach $690 million

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball lottery jackpot has climbed higher.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night, so the jackpot is an estimated $384 million for Saturday’s drawing. The cash option prize is more than $239 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday are 3, 9, 16, 56, 60, and the Powerball is 3. The Power Play is 3.

The Mega Millions game has estimated jackpot of $306 million, or $191 million cash, for the next drawing on Friday night.

Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.