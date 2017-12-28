Power restored after outage at Middletown retirement center

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Electricity has been restored to a retirement community after a 21-hour outage left residents without heat.

The power at Frey Village in Middletown went out at four p.m. Wednesday and was restored around 1 p.m. Thursday. A spokesperson says a blown transformer caused the outage on portions of the campus.

The facility’s backup generators did go on but could not run the entire campus.

EMA and staff moved residents to warmer places and made sure to follow emergency protocol. Blankets and warm drinks were given to residents. A local church and the Red Cross donated blankets.

“All of our residents are safe and have not been harmed in any way, shape or form,” said spokesperson Deanna Ziemba. “The safety and security of our residents were first and foremost. The staff stepped in right away to do it.”

The campus houses about 200 people.