Police looking for 2 missing teens

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage runaways.

Brayden Dewalt, 15, and his girlfriend, 13-year-old Kira Roelke, went missing Wednesday evening. Both live in the Mount Holly Springs area of South Middleton Township, in Cumberland County.

State police in Carlisle said Roelke walked to Dewalt’s home after a confrontation at her house and the pair have not been seen since.

Dewalt and Roelke are considered endangered. Police said the couple was not dressed appropriately for the cold weather, and Roelke does not have a medication that she takes daily.

Dewalt was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. Roelke was wearing black jogging pants, a gray shirt, and a blue pullover.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.