Pennsylvania to end state control of Philadelphia schools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania has agreed to return control of Philadelphia’s public school system to the city after 16 years of state oversight.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday he will accept the recommendation of the School Reform Commission, which voted last month to dissolve itself and turn control of the district over to a locally appointed school board.

The administration also will rescind the designation labeling the district as “distressed.”

The move will take effect June 30.

