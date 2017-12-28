No injuries after Hampden Township house fire

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Firefighters battled flames and ice at a Cumberland County home Thursday afternoon.

The fire at South 36th and Chestnut streets in Hampden Township began around 4 p.m. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene. Water from their efforts was freezing into ice on the street.

The home has significant damage. A neighboring home sustained minor damage.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

