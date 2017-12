WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are battling a large fire at an American Legion in Franklin County.

The fire began just after 2 a.m. along the first block of East Main Street in Waynesboro.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews are expected to be on scene for several hours.

As of 4:45 a.m., PA 16 is closed in both directions between Church Street and Clayton Avenue for the fire department activity.