New law may mean bigger fireworks displays by ammeters

Fireworks explode over buildings in downtown Denver late Sunday, July 3, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A new law is now in effect that could change the way some people celebrate the new year.

 

Shopping for New Year’s fireworks is a little different this year. There’ s more to choose from and you get more bang for your buck.

Governor Wolf signed Act 43 into law in October. People will no longer need a commercial permit to shoot off fireworks.  The law also legalized the use of bigger and more powerful fireworks.

 

While people can purchase the fireworks their community may not allow them or have other restrictions.

 

